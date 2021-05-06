In the last couple of days, we have witnessed a lot of action on social media platforms courtesy suspension of Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account. Now, all of a sudden, her sister Rangoli Chandel has become active and calling out people who are trolling her sister. Amongst first on the hit list is Karan Patel.

For those who don’t know, a few days back, Kangana had made a tweet about planting more trees to avoid the use of oxygen cylinders. “Everybody is building more and more oxygen plants, getting tons and tons of oxygen cylinders, how are we compensating for all the oxygen that we are forcefully drawing from the environment? It seems we learnt nothing from our mistakes and catastrophes they cause #Planttrees,” her tweet read.

Most netizens and even health experts bashed Kangana Ranaut for misinforming people as COVID-19 patients need oxygen in the purest form, and it’s impossible to get the purest form from the natural oxygen released by trees. Amongst those who mocked her was Karan Patel.

Taking to Instagram stories, Karan Patel had written, “This woman is the most hilarious stand-up comedian this country ever produced.” Now, Rangoli has replied to the remark in a ‘no-filter’ way. She has called the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor the most ‘nalla’ (useless or jobless).

Responding to Karan Patel’s remark on Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli wrote, “And u r the most Nalla Person this country has ever produced, who has not done anything for the environment… who is just a bojh (burden) on Mother Earth have some gratitude & feel better !! @karan9198.”

We wonder what Karan Patel has to say about this!

