Arjun Kanungo is a singer-music composer born to YouTube and has forever been an active voice in taking indie music ahead. The star is now making his big acting debut in Salman Khan-led Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He says a casting person at first did not believe he could live up to the role, but appreciated him later.

For the unversed, Arjun Kanungo is a trained actor and not many know the fact. The actor joined Koimoi for an exclusive chat and was asked if his work was reviewed by Salman Khan, who actually convinced and pushed him to act in the first place. While he credits director Prabhudheva and Khan for bringing out the best of him, he also recalls a casting person who wasn’t sure about choosing him. Below is what Arjun exactly had to say.

Talking to Koimoi exclusively about getting feedback from Salman Khan on Radhe, Arjun Kanungo said, “Yes, of course. I was getting feedback from him constantly. For every scene, for everyday of shoot, because we were together. He used to tell me to do this do that, he was guiding me throughout. And that is what made my performance that much better. Him, Prabhudheva sir, I would credit them with my acting performance, whether it’s good or great, all the success should go to them. If there is failure on my part that should come to me. And I will work harder next time.”

While on that he feels the most amazing compliment was that from a casting person (he chose not to name), who didn’t believe in choosing him for the part. Arjun Kanungo recalls, “You know the most amazing part of this experience was that somebody who was part of the casting team, I won’t name who they are; he was not very keen on me doing this role. Prabhudheva sir and Salman sir liked me for this role but he wasn’t convinced. Because he looked at me as a singer. Then he came up to me after the film was over and he said, ‘you know what, you have changed my mind, you are a great actor.’”

Arjun Kanungo added, “That made my day, my entire week. I was thinking about it a whole week after he said that a couple of weeks ago. The comment made it worth it. That is the biggest compliment anyone could have given me for this role.”

Apart from Arjun and Salman Khan, Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and the ensemble in pivotal parts.

Check our conversation with the actor right below:

