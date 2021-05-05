Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, are two of the biggest stars in Bollywood, who often made cameos in each other’s films. Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega and Kuch Kuch Hota are two films where both stars have made cameos in each other’s films. But both films are special more than just their cameos.

Both films were released 20 years ago when the concept of the crossover was not popular (at least in Bollywood). However, it was quite common in Hollywood. Marvel and DC comics have expanded the concept of crossover movies significantly over the decades. But before Hollywood made it cool, Bollywood had taped into the concept decades ago but went unnoticed.

Salman Khan starrer Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega was released in 2000. The romance film, which was directed by Raj Kanwar, was one of the year’s blockbusters. In the film, Salman plays the role of Raj, a struggling singer, saves Pooja ( Rani Mukerji) from an accident but she goes into a coma. She eventually recovers and falls for Raj who, by now, has fallen for her best friend Jahnvi (Priety Zinta).

When Pooja was in a coma is admitted to a hospital, Shah Rukh Khan’s character Rahul (from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai) storms in and claims her to be his wife and demands what has happened. After doctors in the hospital tries to take away Rahul convincing him that Pooja is not his wife as he claims to be. His daughter Anjali (Sana Saeed) later turns up and explains to others that her father has been mentally unstable ever since she lost her mother. Take a look at the scene below:

20 years of Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. 20 years of this brilliant scene where Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) storms into a hospital ward where Pooja (Rani Mukerji) is in a coma, Romi (Salman Khan) is being forced to marry her and Janhvi (Preity Zinta) is watching. Also, Anjali turns up too! pic.twitter.com/BwmWm4M6PU — Haroon Rashid (@iHaroonRashid) August 4, 2020

While it could be just a normal scene, it is speculated that the scene could be from an alternate timeline from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega universe. It is also worth noting that the makers have not confirmed the fan theory yet. If it’s true then both the film are truly special.

What do you think about Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega and Kuch Kuch Hota crossover scene? Let us know what you think in the comments.

