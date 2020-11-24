There were rumours recently that Salman Khan’s much-awaited biggie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will also take the OTT route. It was being said that the superstar was in talks with Amazon Prime Video and asked for 175-200 crores to give the rights of the film.

However, the rumours were thrashed later and it was reiterated that the film will indeed come in theatres on Eid 2021. This made the fans excited all over again and #Radhe started trending on Twitter.

Now director Prabhudheva has also confirmed that the Salman Khan starrer was never meant for a direct digital release. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker has said, “As far as I know it was never a digital release for Salman.”

A close friend of Salman Khan has also confirmed that for him digital has never been an option. He even said that the superstar has declined some really big offers. “He’s been offered humongous amounts to do digital content. He has said a firm no to all the offers.” he said.

Talking about rejecting a Rs 250 crores offer for a web series, the friend said, “Salman didn’t consider the offer even for a second.”

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was slated to release on Eid 2020 but due to pandemic it got postponed. The film stars Randeep Hooda & Disha Patani alongside Salman Khan. Apart from Radhe, Salman also has Kick 2, Tiger 3 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali lined up.

It is also being said that Salman Khan as Tiger will have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited Pathan. The film also starring Deepika Padukone will be a part of spy universe Aditya Chopra of YRF is planning. Isn’t that exciting?

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and his family members underwent COVID-19 test after his personal driver and two staff members tested positive for novel coronavirus. However, Salman and his family tested negative on Thursday.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section down below.

