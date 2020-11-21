Back in November 2019, we were the first ones to break the news of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan having a cameo in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. More than a year later, we now have reports suggesting about what roles they both would play in the film.

Adapted from Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha will narrate the story while highlighting the important events from India’s history. Now, Bollywood has been an important part of the country’s cultural fabric, and movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has been a milestone film.

According to the latest reports, Salman Khan is bringing back his ‘Prem’ and Shah Rukh Khan is coming back as ‘Raj’. DDLJ had featured Shah Rukh as Raj Malhotra, while Salman did multiple films as Prem in the 90s. But, the major question for you guys here is, will the makers be able to give justice to these much hyped cameos by these superstars?

This is the first time that all the three Khans will star in a movie together. Knowing the history of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan fans, makers have a challenging task at hand for penning the best cameos. They’ll have to give a suitable screen-space to both the stars in order to satisfy the appetite of their fans.

But knowing the track-record of their cameos in each other’s films, many of the fans are indeed sceptical about how will this pan out. Who do you think will excel in his cameo in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha? Please take the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

