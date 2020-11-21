After the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, several tinsel townies have come out and spoken about depression and their struggles with it. The latest one happens to be Avrodh: The Siege Within actor Amit Sadh. The actor opened up how at the age of 16-18 he tried to commit suicide four times. Yes, you read that right, Sadh has spoken about his mental health and how it took him 20 years to overcome that phase. Read on to know what he exactly has to say.

Amit was last seen in Shakuntala Devi. The actor also garnered love for his web show Avrodh. In the latest interview, the actor revealed how he attempted to end his life four times. He also said that after the last attempt, he gave up the thought and decided to come out of it. He says he feels blessed to be where he is now.

Talking to MensXp and giving out details of his struggle, Amit Sadh wrote, ” I didn’t overcome it all in one day – took me 20 years! I just found one thing for sure – this is not the end. I feel blessed and fortunate that I’m on the other side of the white light. Now I have a lot of compassion, love, and empathy for people who become weak.”

Amit Sadh added, “There must be so many people who commit suicide, but there are so many more people who contemplate or have thoughts about committing suicide on some dark day. For me, what marks real strength is to come out of it.”

Meanwhile the actor recently also opened up on his friend Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise. For the unversed, the two have shared the screen in the late actor’s debut film Kai Po Che. As per Bollywood life, he said, “I think the industry has changed post coronavirus and is also affected by his death. I hope we are affected by it because if we are not affected by it we are not human beings and if we aren’t humans then we shouldn’t be telling stories about humans.”

