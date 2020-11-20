Relationships are very uncertain these days. You never come to know when two people have started dating or have broken up. Well, Tiger Shroff’s relationship status has been spoken about a lot. But, today we are going to talk about his sister Krishna Shroff and her break-up with boyfriend Eban Hyams.

Krishna had shocked everyone when she recently announced her break-up with her boyfriend, Eban. She had requested her fan clubs not to tag her with Eban since they are not together anymore without citing any reason for their split. But it seems like Eban has revealed the reason why the former couple decided to part ways in his cryptic Instagram post. Continue reading to know more.

“Distance should never effect real friendships, It’s always love regardless,” Eban Hyams wrote on his Instagram stories citing that long-distance shouldn’t affect one’s relationship. While Eban is currently in Australia, Krishna Shroff is with her family in Mumbai. Check out the post below:

Reportedly, Krishna Shroff had been missing Eban Hyams for some time now. Earlier, she had shared romantic photographs of herself with Eban stating that she is missing her beau amid the global lockdown. On the image, she wrote, “Thanks for being almost one foot taller than me so that no matter the picture, I never have a double chin… Miss ya boo.” Unfortunately, these pictures are now deleted from her gram.

According to reports, Krishna and Eban met at Soho House in Mumbai last year and hit it off instantly. They began dating soon after and had even celebrated the one-year anniversary of their first meeting.

But unfortunately, their romance couldn’t go far as they have decided to go separate ways. “All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public,” Krishna Shroff had written while announcing her break-up with Eban Hyams.

