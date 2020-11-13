Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff often made headlines due to her relationship with professional basketball player Eban Hymas. They had been treating fans with some loved-up pictures on social media. However, now it seems all is not well between the couple.

Even during the lockdown, the couple kept their Insta fam up-to-date with their daily routine as they quarantined together for months. After nearly dating for a year, Krishna and Eban have called it quits. Shroff took to Instagram and announced their spilt via an Insta story. She also requested fan clubs to refrain from tagging them in edits as they are not together anymore.

Krishna Shroff on her Insta story wrote, “All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public.”

Interestingly, Krishna Shroff removed all their photos and videos together from her social media handles. They also seemed to have hit the unfollow button on Instagram.

Back in September, Krishna Shroff and Eban Hymas had shared pictures of them soaking in love. They even celebrated their dating anniversary earlier this year. In a LIVE chat on Instagram, Eban even confirmed that marriage was on the card. The athlete made the declaration when a fan asked is they had tied the knot. To this, he said, “If we were, we would be wearing a ring, right? But it’s definitely on the cards.”

Krishna seemingly announced her break up after returning from Australia, where she has been spending time over the past weeks. Now she expected to join her brother Tiger Shroff on a getaway in the Maldives. The actor is said to be vacationing there with his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani.

Krishna Shroff and Eban Hymas had reportedly first met at SOHO house in Mumbai on May 11, 2019. And almost a month later two began dating. Krishna, who is the daughter of Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff, is a well-known fitness enthusiast and owns an MMA training centre.

