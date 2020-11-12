Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani look amazing together, isn’t it? Although they have denied the news of them dating, time and again, their pictures or videos are a constant reminder to the fans that there is definitely something cooking up between them.

Diwali is around the corner, and the best way to celebrate this festival is to unwind yourself by taking a vacation on your favourite destination. Well, this is what the lovebirds are doing at least.

Putting rumours to rest, Tiger Shroff finally revealed where he is spending his Diwali vacation. And it is none other than the Maldives. The top pick for all the Bollywood stars right now! But, the interesting twist is that the handsome hunk is not alone. Rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani has also accompanied the Baaghi actor.

Neither Disha Patani nor Tiger Shroff has mentioned about each other’s presence in their Instagram stories or posts. They are taking full efforts to hide the fact that they are spending some quality time together. But, fans will be fans! They see everything with such interest that nothing can go unnoticed.

The alleged Couple flew to the Maldives on Wednesday morning. Tiger shared a shirtless photo of himself from the island country as soon as he reached there. He revealed that it is going to be his dress code for the next few days. Check out the picture below:

Even Disha Patani took to her Instagram stories and put up pictures and videos of beach and food. This is proof enough that even she is in the Maldives. Check out the pictures below:

Apart from this picture, Tiger treated his fans with a h*t picture of him wearing a yellow swimming trunk and knee-deep in water. We are sure the temperatures there must have risen. Even though we could not remove our eyes from the picture, the caption was what won our hearts. “Pls excuse the yellow hot pants. Either I’ve grown or my shorts have shrunk this lockdown,” he captioned the image. Check out the picture below:

While Tiger treated his fans with a photo of his, Disha Patani’s fans are eagerly waiting for a s*xy photo of the actress on a beach.

