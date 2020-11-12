Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second baby with Saif Ali Khan. The diva is glowing more and more with each passing day. She keeps on sharing her lovely pictures for her 5.3 million followers on Instagram. Today, in #ThrowbackThursday, we would tell you about the time when the actress had expressed her wish of having a daughter.

When Kareena was pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan in 2016, she opened up in an interview about how many people ask her if she knew if it was a girl or a boy. The actress said that there wasn’t any way for them to know and that she would love to have a daughter.

While appearing at an event for Global Citizen Organisation, Kareena Kapoor said, “Wherever I go these days there is just one question asked which I think quite intrusive but, still I am asked, both me and Saif, whether it is a boy or is it a girl? Have you found out? And I am like excuse me what difference does it make? I am a girl child I would love to have a girl what is the difference. Probably I have done more for my parents than a son would.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan added, “Not just for me or my child but for the millions of children out there. For all those people who think a girl child is considered taboo, a girl is considered not equal enough, not up to a man but you must know a woman is the only soul that has the right to carry a soul in her. That is truly something that is a joy.”

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor has recently taken to Instagram and shared a picture of Taimur cutely holding Naina’s daughter. Naina Sawhney is a part of Kareena’s team. Well, the picture is evidence that Taimur is all set to become an elder brother.

