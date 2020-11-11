Saif Ali Khan has successfully made his niche in Bollywood and is a big name there. If that wasn’t enough, the actor entered the digital arena and made a smashing debut there, paving the way for others. The actor is right now working on his film Bhoot Police alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. The Flying Jatt actor has now opened up about her bond with Khan. Read on to know more.

Advertisement

Jacqueline and Saif will be starring in Bhoot Police that also features Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam. The film went on floors in Dalhousie, and the casting has been bonding quite well. Especially Fernandez and Khan who have already worked together in Race 2. Jacqueline has called Saif her friend over co-star.

Advertisement

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, she said, “Saif and I have worked together earlier in Race 2; we are not just co-stars but friends. And even Arjun and Yami, with whom I am collaborating for the first time, are super fun.” Describing her character she said its “super sexy and glam”.

Meanwhile, If the Mid Day report is to go by, Saif Ali Khan is charging a whopping 11 crores to get on board for a film. Not just that, if the makers decide to release his project directly on digital (which happens to be the new normal) the remuneration goes higher. Which means for a digital project, Saif charges more than the usual, which is 11 crores now.

The actor has a good line of projects awaiting. Saif Ali Khan will be seen with Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam in a film. The actor is also a part of Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari. Saif will also be seen in Prabhas’ magnum opus Adipurush. The Om Raut directorial stars Khan as Lankesh aka Ravana opposite Prabhas’ Ram.

Stick to Koimoi for more update!

Must Read: When Leonardo DiCaprio Was Amazed By Amitabh Bachchan’s Transformation After Camera’s Cut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube