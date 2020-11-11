With the announcement of the resumption of theatres in the state, the exhibitors and cinema hall owners have breathed a sigh of relief. Giving them more reasons to celebrate is YRF who are now contemplating their digital slate for theatrical release. Amid this, the buzz is that the studio is planning to release their anticipated project Bunty Aur Babli 2 on Christmas 2020 and below is all you need to know about this exciting piece of good news.

The film is a sequel to the celebrated con drama Bunty and Babli that hit screens back in 2005. While the original starred Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead, the sequels reprise Rani alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari and Saif Ali Khan. The shooting for the film has been wrapped up by the team.

As per the latest buzz, YRF is planning to return to theatres as the cinema halls have resumed functioning with 50 per cent capacity. If the report in Mid Day is to go by, the makers are planning to release this film in theatres on Christmas 2020. As per the source, the makers are eying the date because the makers of Ranveer Singh’s ’83 vacated the spot recently and announced a 2021 push.

The talks about release Bunty Aur Babli 2 are on an initial stage. The makers will be coming to a conclusion soon. The source said, “With theatres expected to be up and running, filmmakers have begun zeroing in on release windows for their movies. Considering Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a light-hearted con caper, the makers feel it would be an ideal festival outing. The Christmas window is empty after the team of Ranveer Singh’s 83 decided to push its release to 2021. However, the talks are at a nascent stage. They will arrive at a decision in the coming weeks.”

Bunty Aur Babli 2 starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan is directed by Varun V Sharma. Talking to the portal about the film, the filmmaker said, “Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a hilarious big-screen entertainer and we can’t wait to show our film to the audience.”

