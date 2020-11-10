Like all the Bollywood stars even Saif Ali Khan had his downtime. The Chote Nawab of BTown gave back to back disappointments at the box office but now he is coming back. Earlier this year, Saif starred in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which proved to be this year’s biggest hit. His performance was also one of the highlights of the film.

Advertisement

After Tanhaji, he was seen in Jawaani Jaaneman which proved to be a moderate success as well. If that’s not enough, Saif Ali Khan has a super interesting lineup with films like Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police and Adipurush. Now we hear that the stylish actor has raised his remuneration by a huge margin.

Advertisement

According to Mid-Day report, Saif Ali Khan has increased his fees three or four times from his earlier one. While he was charging 3-4 crores for a film earlier, he is now asking 11 crores per project. And if the film goes for a digital release then his fees will see a further rise.

Saif Ali Khan is currently in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh shooting for Bhoot Police along with Yami Gautam, Arjun Kapoor and others. He is also gearing up for the release of Bunty Aur Babli 2 starring Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh along with him. The YRF film is speculated to hit cinemas on Christmas 2020.

Debutant Varun V. Sharma, who has directed Bunty Aur Babli 2 recently spoke about shooting with a small crew amid the pandemic.

“We worked with a small crew than what we are used to during normal times, but that in a way increased individual productivity because people were just happy to be back on set after months of lockdown and were willing to help out wherever they could,” said Sharma.

Apart from this, Saif Ali Khan will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s web series Dilli. The Amazon Prime Video show is said to release in January 2021. The actor’s Adipurush alongside Prabhas is also among the most awaited upcoming films. Directed by Om Raut the film has been set on a massive budget.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

Must Read: Mallika Sherawat Recalls Kamala Harris’ Advice To Her: “Getting Out Of Your Comfort Zone Is Good To Build Character”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube