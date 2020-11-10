The U.S Presidential elections may be over, but the celebrations are still going on. Kamala Harris has made everyone proud by being the first lady to become the Vice President of the U.S. But did you know that she once made Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat very comfortable?

Mallika had played a character modelled on Kamala in Politics Of Love. She revealed details of their meeting during the prep of the 2011 Hollywood film. Continue reading further for more.

According to reports in Hindustan Times, Mallika Sherawat said that Kamala Harris not only gave her great advice but also made her feel comfortable at a time when she felt like a fish out of water.

In an interview with The Times of India, Mallika Sherawat said that Kamala Harris gives hope and a voice to the voiceless. Mallika revealed the advice Kamala had given her while she was prepping for Politics Of Love, “She was extremely helpful when I met her while prepping for Politics of Love. I played a Democrat volunteer who’s half-Indian, half-African-American in the film. I remember she gave me great advice. She had told me to try to keep the character balanced, and the film to represent both sides – the Democrats and the Republicans.”

Mallika, who made her Hollywood debut with Politics Of Love, also revealed that Kamala helped her feel comfortable in the U.S. “I was feeling like a fish out of water in Los Angeles at that time. It was a different country and culture, but Kamala put me at ease. I remember her telling me, ‘Getting out of your comfort zone is good to build character, it will make you a stronger person’,” she said.

After the U.S. elections, a 2009 tweet of Mallika Sherawat about meeting Kamala Haris is going viral again. “Having fun at a fancy event with a woman who they say could be U.S. President, Kamala Harris. Chicks rule!,” she had written in the tweet. In a Facebook post from 2010, she had written, “With Kamala Harris, the attorney general of San Francisco. I was inspired by her for my role in Politics of Love…”

Well, we know that Kamala is sure winning hearts!

