Actress Kriti Sanon has a wonky way to define her fitness regime. On Monday, she posted a picture that shows her stretching on a yoga mat. More than the workout, it is the caption she wrote that is regaling fans.

“Measuring the length of my room,” she quipped, alongside an image of her stretching exercise.

Reacting to Kriti Sanon post, netizens left hilarious responses.

“Why don’t you use a measuring tape,” a user wrote.

“Mam, so what’s the length of your room,” another one commented.

Kriti Sanon’s younger sister Nupur Sanon, too, commented on the picture.

“Love the tights,” Nupur wrote.

Responding to her, Kriti asked to her “shop” more for her.

On the film front, Kriti Sanon will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in “Bachchan Pandey”. She also has the heroine-centric “Mimi” coming up, where she plays a surrogate mother.

