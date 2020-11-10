Last month, Nikhil Dwivedi shared super exciting news when he announced the Nagin trilogy. The film will mark a new-age twist to the iconic character of Ichchadhari serpent. Shraddha Kapoor will be stepping in as the female lead.

We spoke to Nikhil, who will be backing the project. The actor-producer spoke to us in length about signing Shraddha, coming up with the unique concept and much more.

Read excerpts from the conversation with Nikhil Dwivedi below:

How did you come up with the concept of Nagin?

I’ve always wondered why we don’t have our own superhero and superheroine concept, which we can give out from our tradition stories. That’s when I got thinking – ‘let me see which is the most organic superhero or heroine power that originates from our own folklore’. Immediately, the ichchadhari naagin with the shape-shifting power that can take any form came to me.

What made you narrow down on Shraddha Kapoor as the lead?

Right from day 1, my focus was always Shraddha. She is one of the very few actresses who can play the girl next door and the next moment, turn into a very sensuous woman. She was our first choice.

There also remains an interesting fact. When I met Shraddha for the very first time, she told me that when the news of Nagin broke out, that we will be making it – she thought to herself that I hope the makers approach me because I have grown up watching it. I never got any kind of hint from anybody from all ecosystem. I approached her all on my own and she was there, waiting for someone to contact her for Nagin.

Is there going to be a remake of any of the iconic songs?

I don’t think so. This is going to be a very different kind of contemporary art. If you watch it, you’ll understand which direction we’re heading to.

It’s going to be a whole new story. The earlier Naagin’s have been iconic. Be it Vaijayanti Mala ji, Rekha ji, Sridevi ji, Reema Roy ji – those were very large shoes to fill but I’m certain Shraddha will do an extremely good job.

Will Shraddha Kapoor be leading all the instalments?

For the first three parts, I think it’s going to be Shraddha for sure. And then, we’ll see how it goes.

Are you excited for Nikhil Dwivedi’s Nagin? Share with us in the comment section below.

