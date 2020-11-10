Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta has revealed that his younger brother Siddarth Gupta and his family have disowned him after he has publicly accepted his sexual orientation. The television producer was not even invited to Siddharth’s birthday party on 3rd November, which was attended by Vikas’s mother, brother Vatan and many other friends.

Siddharth Gupta, in a recent interview, reacted on Vikas not being a part of the party. He said, “How does what I do on my birthday make the news? This is my personal life, and why am I being questioned about this.”

But when Etimes talked to Vikas Gupta on the matter, he answered honestly. He told the portal, “My brother Sid and my mother left my home some time ago, things had gone very bad after I disclosed my bisexuality to the world. My family finds it embarrassing to have me around them. They don’t want to be seen with me. Our society can be difficult, so not inviting me to the birthday is fine. I don’t wish to spoil their celebrations.”

Meanwhile, Siddarth Gupta also mentioned in the interview that his birthday was celebrated keeping all COVID-19 precautions in mind. He said, “Every person attending the party had undergone the COVID-19 antigen test to check if he could attend or not. We also got each one’s temperature with the thermal thermometer checked before he/she entered. We even had the Aarogya Setu App in function.”

Well, it’s sad that even in 2020, people with alternative sexualities have to face discrimination in society. We are sure that there are thousands of fans who are always standing in the support of Vikas Gupta. What are your views on Vikas’s family not accepting him for his real identity? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

