Bigg Boss 14 has seen a lot of drama after Aly Goni has made an entry into the house. As expected, Jasmin Bhasin’s game has completely changed after her rumoured boyfriend has entered the house. But like every week the most nerve-racking moment is here! The nomination moment.

We are all set to see the nominations take place inside BB 14 house tonight, and a recent promo gives a glimpse into it. This house is very uncertain, and it definitely tests your love and friendship along with your patience—this time, Jasmin has to make some really tough calls. Continue reading further to know more about this situation.

The Bigg Boss 14 promo begins with the jury still on, as Farah Khan tells Jaan he appeared fake. Farah also told him that he is so scared of being evicted that he is ready to kick everyone else into it, and Rubina and Abhinav agree to what Farah said. Nikki can then be seen saying that she doesn’t trust Jaan, and would not do so even outside the game.

Later, Rahul Vaidya is grilled by Farah Khan, after which the nomination task takes place. However, this isn’t the usual Bigg Boss 14 nomination, and this time around, contestants are asked to sacrifice personal belongings if they wish to save another contestant. The promo shows Jaan sitting in a huge chair where he has instructed something after which he tells Nikki that if she wants to save him from nomination, she needs to destroy her personal blanket. Nikki ends up crying and says, “Bigg Boss, you are playing with emotions.”

The task continues, as Aly Goni asks Rubina Dilaik to give up one of her personal items, while Abhinav asks Aly to sacrifice ‘Dollu’. Jasmin Bhasin however, has a difficult decision to make, as she is asked to nominate Aly Goni if she wanted to save Rubina Dilaik. Jasmin turns emotional and can be seen saying, “wo mere liye yahaa aaya hai,” after which she breaks down. Check out the promo below:

Now, this is a very tough decision that Jasmin has to make. What do you think she will do? Save Rubina Dilaik or Aly Goni? Will this be the end of Aly’s journey in the Bigg Boss 14 house?

