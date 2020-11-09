Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, along with being a very loved television show, is also known for paying a considerable amount of money per episode to its cast and crew. Now, the per episode salary and net-worth of the actors in the show had been covered by us multiple times before.

Today, let’s take a look at what your favourite celebs from the show earned as their first paychecks. From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal to Munmun Dutta’s Babita Ji, here’s a complete list of actor’s first paychecks according to Daily Bhaskar:

1. ‘Jethalal’ Dilip Joshi

“I was paid Rs 50 for my first theatre show. Those 50 rupees will always remain special to me; no matter how much I earn now.”

2. ‘Dayben’ Disha Vakani

“I was paid Rs 250 for my first drama. I remember that I handed over the money to my father. He had tears in his eyes; that moment will always be closer to my heart. As an artist, work satisfaction is more important than the monetary satisfaction.”

3. ‘Champak Chacha’ Amit Bhatt

“I got Rs 125 for my first drama in the year 1993.”

4. ‘Taarak Mehta’ Shailesh Lodha

“I worked in a pharmaceutical company and I was paid 1591 for the whole month.”

5. (Old) ‘Anjali Taarak Mehta’ Neha Mehta

“My first job was at a four-star hotel in Baroda at front desk and I was paid 3000 rupees per month,” says the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor.

6. ‘Bhide’ Mandar Chandwadkar

“My first job was in a bank and I was paid 700 per month.”

7. ‘Madhavi’ Sonalika Joshi

“I was given 10 rupees for my first theatre show and I consider that as my first salary.”

8. (Old) ‘Dr. Hathi’ Azad Kavi

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor informs, “I worked as filler for one of the show on Door Darshan and I was paid 100 rupees for one day.”

9. ‘Komal Hathi’ Ambika Ranjankar

“In 1992, I did my first Marathi play where I was paid Rs. 100 for it. No matter, how much I earn today, but the first salary will always remain special to me.”

10. ‘Sodhi’ Gurucharan Singh

“My first job was as a medical representative and I was paid around 6000 per month.”

11. ‘Roshan Sodhi’ Jennifer Mistry

“In 1995, I worked as a counselor in PC point computer in Jabalpur. I was paid Rs. 1000 per month for it. Also, I used to teach karate to hostel girls around same time. There were around 25 students who used to pay Rs 50 per person monthly.”

12. ‘Iyer’ Tanuj Mahashabde

“I received 150 rupees for my first Marathi theatre show.”

13. ‘Babita Ji’ Munmun Dutta

“At the age of 6, I was working as a child singer for Aakashwani in Kolkatta. I was paid Rs 125 per day.”

14. ‘Bagha’ Tanmay Vekaria

“I was working as a marketing executive at Kotak Mahindra Bank and my first salary was 4000 per month. I was paid 250 for my first theatre show.”

15. ‘Bavri’ Monika Bhadoriya

“I was working in Hyatt Regency in Delhi as a guest relationship executive and my first salary was 7000 per month.”

16. ‘Natu Kaka’ Ghanshyam Nayak

“I did first theatre show during my schooling days and had received 11 rupees for the show.”

17. ‘Abdul’ Sharad Sankla

“I was paid 100 rupees per day for the movie Khiladi.”

Who is your favourite Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

