Aly Goni’s entry in the Bigg Boss 14 house left his and Jasmin Bhasin’s fans quite excited. They were happy to see the couple reunite in the house and maybe their romance could blossom a little bit more. But, this house is full of twists, and poor Aly was kept in quarantine behind a glass door.

Today morning we told you how something triggered Aly’s anger, and he lost his cool. He was almost on the verge of breaking the glass door and damaging BB property. Now the latest reports state something else. Continue reading further to know more.

Aly Goni entered the Bigg Boss 14 house to help his good friend Jasmin Bhasin. However, he did not get a direct entry to the main house. Aly had to stay in the quarantine centre and converse with his friends through a telephone. He could observe everyone through the glass walls. However, it seems staying confined to a room, added to his frustration.

In a promo video shared by the channel, we see Aly Goni venting out his frustration and saying that he has come to play the game and to not stay in a room. Well, the latest update is that he is out of the quarantine centre. First, check out the video where Aly is banging on the glass door and trying to break it.

According to a Twitter handle, The Khabri, Aly will participate in the BB Ki Adaalat event of Bigg Boss 14. Farah Khan will enter the house along with two journalists and hand over the report card to the contestants. Farah Khan will get Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan to patch up, while she will also praise Rubina Dilaik for her performance in the task.

Check out the tweet below:

In the picture shared online, Aly Goni dressed in black can be seen in the garden area along with all the other contestants. Now we are confused if this happened after Aly’s behaviour or If this was bound to happen today? What do you think? Also, are you excited to see the lovebirds finally unite?

