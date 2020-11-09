Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are currently chilling in Punjab together and their pictures are going viral on social media platforms. The Bigg Boss 13 winner shared a lovely video with none other than ‘Punjabi Kudi’ on his Instagram and it’s going viral for all the right reasons.

SidNaaz, as their fans call them with love together, are dancing with Tony Kakkar on his new song Laila.

Sharing the video on his Instagram, Sidharth Shukla captioned the video, “Laila by my bro @tonykakkar ❤️ @shehnaazgill @anshul300 @raghav.sharma.14661”

We would love to see Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth collaborating for a project soon.

A user commented, “Ammmaaaaa❤️😭😭😭 Hayeeeee rbbbaaaa itnniii khushiyaaa dere h babies❤😭 Hmari toh Death hi ho jani h.. SidNaaz fam ki diwali eid sb chlraa… Itni khushiya dere h babies… Thanku Thanku So Much Sidharth Shehnaaz hmare SidNaaz❤️😍😭😭😭😭 Lots Of Love ❤️❤️😍😘😘😘”

Another user commented, “Dude someone pinch me …😂😂 Am I dreaming 🙊🙈🙉🐒🐒🐒🐒🐒 honestly sidharth smiling having fun is the best thing😘😘😘😘😘😘 entertainment 😂😉😂😉 wow yaar”.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are massively popular among the fans and have their own fan armies. Ever since fans saw them together in Bigg Boss 13, they have loved their chemistry from day one. A while ago, their picture and videos from Punjab were going viral and the duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport together before leaving for the same.

Sidnaaz fans’ are going gaga over the video and have over 351k likes and over 14k comments one the same.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz posted a boomerang video on her Instagram Stories. In the clip, she is seen turning around and showing her hand.

In the clip, Shehnaaz, who is popularly known as ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’, seems to be getting ready for a shoot as she has rollers set in her hair. She is dressed in a powder pink jacket and blue denim.

In the clip, she has put a sticker which reads: “Not in the mood.” And we wonder what’s cooking?!

