Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most spoken about contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 house. The actor has been in the news for various things that have happened in the course of the show. One thing has to be her bond with Aly Goni. While fans are rooting for the two to be in a relationship, close friend Vikas Gupta with his recent tweet has hinted something that will excite them. Read on to know what the Bigg Boss alumni has to say.

If you are not following the show, Aly who entered the house much later this season has constantly been supporting Bhasin even from the outside. Once inside, their bonding on the show has created a special fanbase for itself. The two grew closer ever since they participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

While Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have dodged the question by saying they are just good friends, Vikas Gupta has cans full of beans to spill. In his new Tweet, Gupta shared two pictures one had Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, and the other had Aly-Jasmin. He stated that the Bigg Boss house is not good for couples. Now, Rubina and Abhinav are a real-life couple, Vikas mentioning the other two has excited fans.

Vikas Gupta wrote, “I have always said this and I shall continue to say it. For two people who are in a relationship #BiggBoss isn’t a place to go. #JasmineBhasin #AlyGoni #RubinaDilaik #AbhinavShukla All four of them are fantastic individually but Together not good for this game #VG #Biggboss14.”

But in his next tweet referring to Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, Vikas Gupta was quick to say that relationship does not only mean that the two people are dating each other.

“माननीय महोदय & Ladies – Relationship doesn’t only mean that 2 people are married or a couple. Best friends – siblings – mentor disciple & so on as well. @jasminbhasin and @AlyGoni have been friends since we all did #KKK together – Let’s Hope they strongly support each other #VG,” Vikas Gupta wrote.

What do you guys have to say about this? Let us know in the comments section below.

