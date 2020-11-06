Amitabh Bachchan hosted game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 seems to have gotten its first crorepati winner. Contestant Nazia Nasim, a Delhi resident, will be winning Rs 1 crore in the episode that will air on November 11. Reportedly, she works as a communication manager with Royal Enfield.

Advertisement

A promo was shared by the channel giving a glimpse of Nazia’s winning moment. The video also shows Big B praising her for her knowledge and the way she played on the popular reality game show.

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan lauds it as an ‘incredible game’ and also shares that the winner got a few tough questions, but she managed to sail through easily. Going forward, Big B asked her to move ahead cautiously towards the ‘jackpot’ question of Rs 7 crore. To which Nazia claimed that she has always been a risk-taker throughout her life and would like to take a risk once again. While the short promo-only showed that the contestant sits for the Rs 7 crore question, it has not been revealed whether she wins it or not.

The channel’s post read: NAZIA NASIM is #KBC12’s first crorepati. So watch this iconic moment in #KBC12 on 11th Nov at 9 pm. Take a look at the promo here below:

The premiere episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 released on September 28 amid the pandemic. While not many contestants had managed to win a significant amount this year. In last year’s season, the show had four Rs 1 crore winners. And this year, some new rules of the game have been implemented due to the coronavirus scare.

Recently, the latest season faced heat after Amitabh Bachchan asked a question related to Manusmriti in the Karamveer episode that aired on October 30. Instantly, the question created social media uproar, as a result, an FIR was lodged against the makers for ‘hurting Hindu sentiments’ against the makers of KBC 12 and Amitabh Bachchan in Lucknow. The episode featured social activist Bezwada Wilson and actor Anup Soni on the hot seat opposite Amitabh Bachchan.

Must Read: Anupamaa: Tenali Rama Actor Feels Sad About Rajan Shahi’s Show Getting Good TRPs

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube