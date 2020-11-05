TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most entertaining and loved shows on TV right now. The pattern of the show remains unchanged for all these years. But, the craze amongst the audiences has not gone down.

Even today, people from all across the country eagerly want to participate in this game show. The joy of sitting on the hot seat in front of Big B is the biggest gift for several people. But, what if we tell you that you can fall prey to a scam as big as 25 lakh rupees? Continue reading further to get all the details so that you are aware before you plan to participate in KBC.

According to reports in Times Of India, few people are misusing Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’s popularity and committing fraud by running a scam around 25 lakh rupees Jackpot. Delhi Police’s Cyber Crime Cell has taken to their social media to issue an advisory about it.

Speaking to the portal, Bhisham Singh, DCP, Crime, said, “Every year when Kaun Banega Crorepati goes on air, these fraudsters also become active. They randomly select numbers and inform the victim that their number was selected in a lucky draw conducted by KBC and that they won a cash prize worth 2-25 lakh. And to claim the amount, a certain processing fee needs to be deposited.”

In the further report, Delhi Police has requested to beware of 25 Lakh promise by fraudsters as in last six months a lot of people have received calls through WhatsApp and messages congratulating them for winning 25 lakhs and promising them a chance to meet Big B.

Talking to the same publication Anyesh Roy, DCP, Cyber Crime, informs them that they have now included Kaun Banega Crorepati lottery frauds in their cybersecurity awareness campaigns. They are also asking people to be aware and not trust any such claims. They have been receiving several complaints from people saying that they get such messages or calls. If the amount is small, then the district police handle the case.

He also went on revealing, “In our investigation, we’ve found that there are operatives who commit the fraud from Pakistan and some operate from India as well.” Narrating an incident, Roy shares, “We arrested three people from Bihar in March who duped a woman from Najafgarh of ’45 lakh. She complained that she had received a WhatsApp call. We traced the number, and it was from Pakistan. We investigated the matter and found that she had deposited money in multiple bank accounts.”

In July, a Chandigarh resident was duped of `24,000 by online fraudsters on the pretext of winning the Kaun Banega Crorepati lottery. Not just that, there are fraudsters who even dupe their friends and relatives. In August, a paramedical student allegedly duped his friend of `5 lakh on the pretext of registration for the game show.

Sharing some tips, Roy adds, “Before trusting anyone with money, people should check the authenticity of claims regardless of who’s making the claims. But when promised lakhs, rational thinking seems to take a backseat and people end up losing money.”

