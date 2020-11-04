Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan Wants To Says Sorry To Shah Rukh Khan & The Reason Is Hilarious!

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is one of the wonderful shows on TV right now. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, contestants get to share about their fondness for him, the show or any celeb on it. Sometimes, they also talk about their life story, which leaves Big B in tears. This time, a contestant reminded the megastar about something related to Shah Rukh Khan.

In the recent episode, a contestant from Madhya Pradesh, Arpana Vyas was on the hot seat. Vyas revealed on KBC 12 that she is a huge SRK fan. She shared that she used to find Amitabh rude as a kid, and the reason is hilarious.

As reported by DNA, Aparna Vyas told the Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 host that she was angry with him when he yelled Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The reason SRK’s topic came up on the show was because of a question. The contestant had answered a question regarding SRK’s 2017 film, Jab Harry Met Sejal.

After answering the question, the contestant told Amitabh Bachchan, “He (Shah Rukh Khan) is my favourite hero, and I used to get very angry at you when you scolded him in Mohabbatein and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.”

An amused Amitabh Bachchan responded to the Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 contestant, “When did I scold at him? In fact, he scolded at me in Mohabbatein!”

To this, Aparna responded, “No, you shouted at him first. And you kicked him out of your house in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.”

The KBC 12 host told Vyas that he did it because the writer and director asked him to do so. Aparna Vyas told him that she was very angry when she watched the movie as a kid. That’s when Big B apologised to her.

Amitabh Bachchan said, “Dear lady, I apologise, and I will say sorry to Shah Rukh Khan too. I will remember that you are very angry with me.” The Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 contestant told the megastar that she is not angry with him as those were her emotions as a kid.

Well, this is quite a cute interaction, we must say!

We wonder what Shah Rukh Khan has to say about this entire scenario!

