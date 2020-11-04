Bigg Boss 14 is still not at par alike the following it garners every year. Last year was a riot with clashes like Sidharth Shukla VS Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill VS Mahira Sharma amongst others. However, one thing that actors have been openly sharing is about their personal struggles. Eijaz Khan is the latest one to share his financial conditions and it has left us shocked.

For the unversed, yesterday the housemates were indulged in the nomination task. It was Naina Singh VS Shardul Pandit and one of them had to give up on their safety in order to let the other get saved. With both failing to come to a mutual decision, BB had to nominate them both.

Ultimately it is Rubina Dilaik, Naina Singh, Rahul Vaidya and Shardul Pandit who get nominated for elimination this week. As expected, Shardul who recently entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant was disappointed. It was Eijaz Khan who turned up to console him and give him a small pep talk.

Eijaz Khan told Shardul Pandit that he should have snatched the mask as Naina Singh is a reality TV show person and knows how to play such games. “For her dresses and make-up are more important but for you, you will count the pair of socks and chaddis you have. Why didn’t you cry in front of her, why didn’t you beg in front of her? You should have spoken about your living conditions,” said Eijaz.

That is when Eijaz decided to open up on his financial conditions. The actor said, “I had Rs 4K in my account. I had borrowed Rs. 1.5 Lakh in advance. Shardul, you have to speak up. Don’t lose hope Shardul. Cry, vent out your anger, show your anger and your desperation. Think about your nephew’s face, your mother’s face…let the anger boil inside you and bring it out.”

Meanwhile, Kavita Kaushik was recently evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house. Despite support from many celebrity friends including Kamya Punjabi, the FIR actress was left tad bit disappointed with her unexpected exit.

