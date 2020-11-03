It’s a dog eat dog world in the Bigg Boss 14 house, and Rahul Vaidya proved that he has what it takes to make it on his own in the fierce game. When close friends Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli tried to give him some advice, Rahul revealed that he marches to his own beat and wants to play his own game.

Advertisement

In a Bigg Boss 14 Extra Masala clip on Voot, we witness Rahul’s strong stance towards his attitude in the game. While having a discussion with Rahul, Jaan and Nikki attempt to give him a word advice.

Advertisement

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan tells Rahul, “Bhai mein tereko ek baat bolon? Thoda na filter out kar cheezon ko.” However, Rahul has a mind of his own, stating, “Nahi karunga. Please, mujhe mat bata Jaan. Have I ever told you, what to do? What not to do? I’ve never told you.”

He also adds, “Never ever told you. Kya hai na ki koi bhi bole, aisa karo, waisa karo, waisa mat karo, mujhe sahi nahi lagta. Filter karo? Bhai filter karna hota toh yahan kyon aata? Phir ghar pe hi baitha. Yeh show (Bigg Boss 14) hi hai ke jiske baare mein aapko jo lagta hai, bolo. Agar aap galat ho, toh bol diya jaega aapko. Mein jahan galat hoon, mujhe bola gaya hai. Jahan mein sahi hoon, mujhe thok thok ke bola gaya hai, aap sahi the.”

Rahul has showed us all his mindset in the game of Bigg Boss.

Do you think this is work in his favour? Tune in to Bigg Boss 14 Extra Masala on Voot to catch all the exclusive gossip!

Must Read: Naagin 5: Mohit Sehgal To Be OUT, Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra’s Story To Have Love Triangle With New Actress?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube