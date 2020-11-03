Naagin 5 is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. The show features Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra in pivotal roles. Currently, we are seeing the love story between Cheel aka Sharad and Naagin aka Surbhi. The fans absolutely love the pair and are often seen using #VaNi.

But initially, the show makers had planned Mohit and Surbhi’s love story to be the centre focus but that hasn’t happened as the fans liked #VaNi from the very first day. This is why makers changed the track.

According to a report published by PinkVilla, with Mohit Sehgal aka Aadi Naag’s intentions already exposed in front of Veer, his character is nearing an end. Next, Veer will find out that Bani is actually a Naagin, they will be hot and cold to each other.

The report further stated that the show makers are also keen to introduce a female character on the show and there will soon be a love triangle on the show. This is surely a less risky option for the makers as we have seen similar situations in previous seasons of the franchise as well.

Naagin 5 is loved by the audience but the show has failed to make a spot in the Top 5 in the TRP charts. This is why show makers are trying their level best to lift the TRPs of the show up.

Meanwhile, talking about Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra, both actors are glad about the audience response to their onscreen chemistry. Sharad also mentioned his wife’s reaction to it. He had earlier said, “She told me that it looks effortless, it looks like both of you guys are not making any effort. As viewers, people are loving it. I am looking forward to more scenes with her.”

Well, what are your views on Mohit Sehgal’s track coming to an end in Naagin 5? Will you miss him? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite shows and celebrities.

