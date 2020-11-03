Disha Patani is one of the most stylish actresses in the Bollywood industry right now. From her casual gym looks to her red carpet look to her flawless Instagram posts, the Radhe actress sure knows how to steal the attention of fans every single time.

Advertisement

Disha is one of those actresses who can ace any and every look and doesn’t shy away from experimenting with her looks and outfits.

Advertisement

Today, we are going to talk about the ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ that Disha Patani is and 5 times that the Bharat actress rocked a floral dress like a natural.

If you all follow her on Instagram, you would know that Disha is a sucker for floral dresses and you might as well take some notes on how to style a floral dress.

Take a look:

Disha accessorised her mini floral dress with a beautiful statement chain and earrings. For glam, the Bharat actress opted for winged eyeliner and nude glossy lips.

She kept her hair open on one side with her wavy hair falling on the face.

This yellow sunshine mini-dress is a perfect summer floral dress for an outing or a lunch date with friends. Disha accessorised the dress with minimalistic jewellery and sheer makeup with pink lips and open hair.

Disha wore a printed floral dress with a thigh-high slit and accessorised the look with a statement pendant and chain with an evil eye pendant. For glam, the Bharat actress kept it subtle as usual with pink lips, cheeks and perfectly filled-in brows.

The fashionista wore a mini floral spaghetti strap floral mini-dress and looked pretty as ever. Disha shared a sun-kissed picture of herself which looked like a makeup-free picture, accessorised with pretty little chain and pendant.

Disha wore this summery floral-dress amid the lockdown and which had detailing on the sleeves and had a criss-cross pattern open back. The Radhe actress accessorised the look in her signature sleek chain with a cute little pendant and glossy lips and clicked the pic during the golden hours.

Which one is your favourite floral-dress that Disha Patani wore? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Her Revenge Body In SAVAGE Reply When Asked If She’s Pregnant With Tristan Thompson’s Baby!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube