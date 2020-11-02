Diwali 2020:  Kajal Aggarwal’s Yellow Manish Malhotra Saree Is Perfect For This Festive Season - Chic Yet Elegant!

Kajal Aggarwal is now Mrs Kitchlu and the Singham actress can’t stop gushing over it. Kajal got married to longtime beau Gautam Kitchlu day before yesterday at Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai in the presence of close friends and family.

Recently, Kajal shared the pictures of her engagement ceremony with Gautam that took place in June and we are totally gushing over her Manish Malhotra saree.

Sharing the pictures on her official Instagram account, Kajal Aggarwal captioned it, “My dearest @manishmalhotra05 thank you for getting your team to create this beautiful saree for me, all the way back in June, bang in the middle of the thick of the lockdown- when nothing was even possible. I truly appreciate all your effort, hard work and the warmth with which you were a part of my engagement. Lots of love 💛”

Isn’t that one beautiful bright saree to wear on a Diwali night?

For her engagement, Kajal wore a bright yellow Manish Malhotra see-through saree with matching coloured motifs and thread-work. The Singham actress paired it with a sleeveless blouse with the pearl-encrusted hemline of the saree.

Aggarwal accessorised the look with statement gold jewellery and chandelier earrings. For makeup, Kajal went for a subtle glam look with bronze and pink hues on eyes and pink lips and cheeks. We really liked how the couple has donned their face masks and giving a subtle message to their fans to ALWAYS WEAR YOUR MASK. Haha!

For her wedding, the Sita actress wore an Anamika Khanna ensemble and looked pretty as ever. She wore a red and pink lehenga by the designer with intricate design details and paired it with heavy and beautiful neckpieces, danglers.

What stole the show for us was Kajal Aggarwal’s matha-patti and chuda with kaleere. Gautam, on the other hand, wore a white sherwani with a baby pink dupatta and the two complemented each other really well.

Did y’all like Kajal Aggarwal’s engagement outfit by Manish Malhotra? If you still haven’t decided as to what you would want to wear this Diwali, we suggest you go with this.

