Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Kartik Aaryan Looks Like A Royal Indian Prince In Manish Malhotra’s Fashion Film Ruhaaniyat, PIC INSIDE! 

Fashion lovers can we hear you make some noise, as the best time of the year has begun for you all. It is time for Lakme Fashion Week 2020. The LFW kickstarted today, October 20. The first show of the season had to be of Manish Malhotra, who collaborated with Mijwan Foundation to present his latest collection ‘Ruhaaniyat’. Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan was the muse of the couture film.

It is almost after 7 months that the actor has resumed work post lockdown due to COVID-19. Kartik, who was amongst the first Bollywood actor to warn everyone about the alarming growth of the virus was following the lockdown rules diligently. While the rest of the industry has gradually set back to work, the actor has not resumed any work. However, the actor has finally resumed work, and his first professional commitment is something really special.

Kartik Aryan who donned a royal look in Manish Malhotra’s fashion film Ruhaniyat looked nothing less than a royal Indian prince. Lakme Fashion Week 2020 went completely digital this year owing to the pandemic. In the first of a kind fashion show, Kartik was wearing a beige coloured Sherwani with borders that glittered in zari woven with gold and silver.

Adding more opulence to the Ruhaaniyat collection, the Manish Malhotra Jewellery line, which reflected the art and designs of Punjab and Awadh; was the perfect glittering accessory. Kartik is wearing a heavy green coloured pearl necklace which added more glamour to his outfit and paired it with a diamond ring. The handcrafted jewellery is visualized in pure gold with flat cut diamonds, Russian and Zambian emeralds and pearls. Check out the images below:

Talking about Kartik Aryan being the muse, Manish Malhotra said, “Kartik is one of my favourite young actors and has been the muse to my previous collection as well. He adds his charm to this couture film with his magnetic presence.”

Well, we cannot agree more with Manish, as we are sure that Kartik’s fans must be drooling after looking at his pictures, isn’t it?

Bollywood heartthrob and the only muse of the couture film Ruhaaniyat, Kartik Aaryan said, “This is the first thing I’m doing in the last seven months of lockdown, primarily because this collection has got a larger purpose and has a noble cause attached to it and through this, I want to show my full support for this initiative. It supports artisans, and I applaud the Mijwan Welfare Society, Lakmé Fashion Week, and Manish Malhotra World for this beautiful initiative.”

He further adds, “The visual spectacularity of Manish’s show always leaves you in awe. This time, in this couture film of Ruhaaniyat, Manish has brought similar passion and magic. In fact, it’s even better; we got to see his directorial talent. I won’t say much. See it for yourself.”

How do you like Kartik Aryan’s royal look? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

