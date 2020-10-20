Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge: These Box Office Facts Prove Why It Is One Of The Most Iconic Bollywood Films

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge will always be remembered by the fans of Bollywood for the way it defined romance. The year was 1995 and legendary director Yash Chopra’s son Aditya Chopra made his directorial debut with DDLJ. He cast Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol in the lead and treated the audience with a story which people have cherished forever.

DDLJ wasn’t just a huge box office success at that time but still remains one of the most iconic films of Indian cinema. The film gave the cinema and Indians its ultimate lover boy, Raj Malhotra who knows how to melt even the toughest hearts with the magic of his love. And who can forget the epic dialogue of Late Amrish Puri, “Ja Simran Ja….”? No points to complete the dialogue.

Apart from Shah Rukh, Kajol and late actor Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher and Parmeet Sethi also left an indelible mark in the film with stellar performances.

As Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge completes 25 years today, here are some interesting box office facts about the film.

1) With a business of 53.50 crores, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge was top grosser of 1995.

2) The film was iconic in many aspects. It was only 2nd film to cross the 50 crore mark after 1994 Hum Aapke Hain Koun! No other film had crossed the 50 crore mark till then but on top of that, the 3rd highest grosser of all time was Karan Arjun which did a business of 25.30 crores.

3) DDLJ was Diwali release of 1995 which clashed with Rishi Kapoor & Madhuri Dixit led Yaarana and Dev Anand starrer Gangster. Yet none of those movies came out to be any close to DDLJ.

4) Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge proved to be the longest ever running film of cinema history. As of 13 April 2007, the film held the world record of running in Maratha Mandir, Mumbai for straight 600 weeks.

5) It was also a silver jubilee back then. These days when the films are all about openings, weekends or maximum 7 or 8 weeks, DDLJ completed successful 25 weeks in the theatres. The 25th week business of DDLJ was 70 lakhs compared to the first week business of 3.42 crores.

