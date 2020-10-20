Vijay Sethupathi's Daughter Given R*pe Threat Over Muttiah Muralitharan Biopic Row

Vijay Sethupathi stood at the receiving end of a massive backlash when he decided to star in Muttiah Muralitharan biopic 800. Yesterday we saw the actor walk out of the project and bid goodbye. But it turns out the backlash continues. In a condemning turn of events, a Twitter user has given r*pe threats to Vijay’s daughter. Below is everything you would want to know about the same.

For the unversed, recently, Vijay announced his next titled 800, which was Sri Lankan veteran cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan‘s biopic. It was said that the film is being made to whitewash the problematic and dominant behaviour that Sri Lankans are referred to in connection to Tamilians. There was a massive backlash, and Sethupathi was trolled for taking up the project.

Later we saw Muttiah Muralitharan himself telling Vijay Sethupathi to walk out of 800 for his safety. Last evening, Vijay Sethupathi with a note announced his exit and bid a goodbye to the project. But the trolls continue. Now Twitter trolls have even started targeting his family, and his daughter has even received r*pe threat.

A Twitter user who goes by the profile @ItsRithikRajh, issued r*pe threat to Vijay Sethupathi’s daughter. He wrote, “in order for her father to understand the difficult lives led by Tamils in Sri Lanka.”

There was a huge revolt against @ItsRithikRajh. Many Twitter users urged people to unfollow and report a man who is threatening Vijay Sethupathi’s daughter. A Twitter user even went on to tag several biggies from the South Industry to take a step against the man. Chinmayi Sripada also replied to the same. The Twitter account now stands suspended.

So happy to file a complaint too. I d love to see this man arrested. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 19, 2020

Meanwhile, an excerpt from Muttiah Muralitharan’s note that Vijay Sethupathi shared read, “I am issuing this statement as there has been controversy around my biopic 800. Due to misconception, several people were pressing actor Vijay Sethupathi to drop out of 800 the film. I don’t want one of the finest actor’s in Tamil Nadu to face any kind of trouble, hence I request him to drop out of the project. There should be no obstacles for Vijay Sethupathi in the future because of this movie.”

What is your take on this? Let us know in the comments section below.

