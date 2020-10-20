Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh’s Fighter that also stars Bollywood newbie Ananya Panday has been a newsmaker ever since its inception. Before the pandemic hit shores, the film was been shot in full swing. While the team gets back to work, the cast has one more addition, and it is a hit Bollywood star. The new entrant will be playing Vijay’s father. Scroll down to know who he is and also more details about the same.

Casting coup for Fighter has been in the headlines from the beginning. Ananya’s entry to the cast and the fact that Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor were also considered was reported rampantly then. Now as we speak, we might see Suniel Shetty entering the cast of Fighter too.

Yes, you read that right. Suniel Shetty might star in Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Deverakonda’s Fighter. The actor is eyed to play Deverakonda’s father in the film as per Pinkvilla. The report says that Suniel will embody a don in the film. The actor will appear in flashback scenes involving the Arjun Reddy actor.

Not many details about the characters of Vijay Deverakonda or Suniel Shetty or Ananya Panday have been revealed yet. But the report suggests that the film will have an exciting storyline. The team of Fighter have even shot a complete schedule in Mumbai.

It was before the lockdown happened, that we saw Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday on a bike shooting for the film on the streets of Mumbai. We also saw them boarding a ferry, and the pictures had gone viral back then.

As for Ananya Panday, Fighter is her South debut, that too alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The actor also has a good line up in Bollywood. She is right now shooting for her Shakun Batra film in Goa. The yet-untitled project also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles.

