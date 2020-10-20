Kangana Ranaut Receives Rape Threats From Odisha Lawyer Who Claims The Account Was Hacked!

It seems like troubles for Kangana Ranaut aren’t ending soon. After the news of FIRs making headlines, the Panga actress recently received rape threat on Facebook. It’s shocking that on a public platform the actress was threatened by a lawyer from Odisha, Advocate Mehendi Reza.

Advertisement

It all happened when Ranaut shared a few pics on her Facebook to wish people Navratri. In the caption, she also hit back at the FIR filed against her in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictures clicked from today’s celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don’t miss me so much I will be there soon ❤️#Navratri”.

In the comments section, Mehendi Reza wrote, “Should b raped in mid town”. However, Reza later said that his account was hacked and it was not him who posted the comment.

The lawyer apologised to Kangana Ranaut and to his followers for the derogatory remark. As reported by Op India, he shared, “Today my Facebook ID got hacked at evening and some derogatory comments get posted. This is my not views regarding any women or any community. I am also very shocked and apologise for it. I request to all the people of kindly accept my apology and forgive me whose sentiments got hurt. I am really sorry for it.”

However, after some time, he deleted his Facebook account.

Kangana Ranaut has not reacted to the threat yet. The actress is quite active on social media and shared happy pics on her page.

The latest post by the Thailavi star on her Facebook are pics with family friends. She wrote, “Lovely day spent in Dharmshala with our dear family friend uncle #GSBali one of the most popular and loved leaders of Himachal Pardesh also visited wonderful resort my friend R.S Bali running in Dharmshala, it’s a gorgeous property do visit friends ❤️”.

Must Read: Sussanne Khan’s Instagram Account Hacked, Here’s How Hrithik Roshan’s Ex Became A Victim Of The Cyber Crime!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube