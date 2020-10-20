Sussanne Khan's Instagram Account Hacked, Here's How Hrithik Roshan's Ex Became A Victim Of The Cyber Crime!

The hacking incidents over social media have seen a rise in recent times. The latest victim of the hacker brigade has turned out to be Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan. She took to her Instagram account that her handle was hacked some time ago. She explained what exactly happened and also announced that it is solved now. Below is what she exactly said about the same.

Sussanne took to her Insta handle where she spoke how she clicked on a link that she thought belonged to Instagram. She later realised that it was not the case and the link was a bogus one. She then approached the Instagram team who sorted out things for her.

Advising her followers to be safe and cautious, Sussanne Khan said, “My Instagram account was hacked by a fake email pretending to be Instagram. I didn’t realise that it was not authentic and so I clicked on the button. I write this sincere note, please do not click on any dodgy emails or messages.”

“A huge ‘THANK YOU’ to the great team of @Instagram for quickly salvaging the situation and helping me get my account back… Stay safe from the viral thieves and bandits. Warm best. Sussanne Khan,” Sussanne Khan added.

Meanwhile, the comment section of Sussanne Khan’s post revealed that she was not the only one who received that link. Many others including Arjun Bijlani, Smriti Khanna, Sikander Kher and a few more also received the links. Though none of them clicked on it, Khan happened to be the only victim.

Commenting on Sussanne Khan’s post Sikander Kher wrote, “Suzy you’re not supposed to click on any of these links.. yes I got the same message you got..” Arjun Bijlani wrote, “I clicked.. and figured it was some hack.”

In other news, Sussanne Khan was in the news at the beginning of the lockdown when she moved in with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan. They did this so that none of the two stays away from the kids for such a long span of time. Hrithik had even put up a long thoughtful note about the same and penned down his experience.

