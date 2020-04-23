Hrithik Roshan Comes Together With Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan To Celebrate His Parents’ Wedding Anniversary, WATCH

Hrithik Roshan and former wife Sussanne Khan have decided to live under the same roof amid the lockdown along with their sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan. While the actor maybe away from his parents, actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and mom Pinky Roshan, it did not stop him from celebrating their wedding anniversary today.

One thing that people are grateful for in these turbulent times, is access to advanced technologies. So even while Hrithik is away from his parents, he made sure to be virtually present in their celebrations.

Earlier today, the Krrish actor took to his social media handle to share a heart touching video where he, along with wife Sussanne and kids are singing happy wedding anniversary for Rakesh and Pinky.

Hrithik took to his Instagram handle and posted a video with a caption that read, “The spirit must dance whether outdoors or quarantined indoors ! Happy anniversary mama and papa. Love you.”

Now, this video is certainly proof that one just needs the right motivation and everything is possible. The video reminds us of Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath Saath Hai and we are totally loving the family vibes that the Roshan clan is sending out.

On the professional front, fans are eagerly awaiting Krrish 4 from Hrithik Roshan who was last seen alongside Tiger Shroff in WAR. Meanwhile, Sussanne has moved in with Hrithik on a temporary basis to co-parent their sons during the lockdown. Hrithik and Sussanne called it quits in 2013 after being married for 13 long years!

The separation was a shocker to fans and left many heartbroken.

