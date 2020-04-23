Rashami Desai and her relationship with former beau Arhaan Khan has been hitting headlines ever since the duo appeared together in Bigg Boss 13. But things soon began looking ugly after Rashami’s bank account statements were revealed.

That’s when the blame game began with Arhaan accusing Rashami of leaking her own bank statements to defame him. While the former Dil Se Dil Tak actress made it loud and clear that she had no reason to do anything as such, she has now taken to her social media handle to settle scores once and for all.

Rashami has taken to her official Twitter handle and has made some startling confessions, though indirectly! In a series of tweet’s Rashami has clarified that Arhaan Khan did indeed share her flat and also owes her a fat sum of money. In her first post, the Uttran actress wrote, “Done and Dusted! I don’t need to give anyone any explanation I’m a self-made woman got myself into something I thought was love but thank god to all the positive energy’s around me who saved me and made me learn so much more..”

Her Tweet’s go on to read: “So on that note! I don’t regret anything because living-in means that I am privileged that I worked hard to have a house of my own so thought to share my house with the one I loved since that person oh well.. #nevermind samjh jao samjh ne walo”

“#Damn I feel so light!

So good bye to all those so called sources wale articles and also to my hard earned money which I lost shall work more hard to earn it all over again because unlike others I don’t use people.. #MehnatKartiHoon”

While Rashami’s Tweets have made it loud and clear in plain words that she is not a lady, you can mess around with and she will certainly not let herself be treated in any manner disrespectful!

Rashami Desai concluded her notes with a big thank you to all her supporters by saying, “And a big THANK YOU to my friends, family, the people I work with, my staff and to all you people here who supported me endlessly I’m so so so grateful and blessed to have you all in my life.. love you all let’s grow together Red heart #ThankYouNext 🙏🏻Dizzy symbol.”

Well, now that clearly has cleared a lot of things and looks like the Arhaan Khan chapter is a long lost one is the life story of Rashami Desai.

