Ramayan Fame Sunil Lahri AKA Laxman Shares An Unseen Picture With Late Actress Smita Patil

The re-run of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan has surely brought all the yesteryear actors to the limelight. Amongst all, Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri and Arvind Trivedi garnered praises for their performances even from the millennials and once again become the talk of the town.

We saw the actors from the show making a social media debut and sharing some unseen pictures from the show. Yesterday, Sunil Lahri, who played the character of Laxman in Ramayan, shared a picture of him along with the late actress Smita Patil. The black and white picture is from his debut film, The Naxalites. The film was directed by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas.

Along with the picture, Sunil shared some grateful words for the actress and filmmaker. He wrote, “Sharing old memory with all my friends and followers, I was lucky to work in very first film Naxalite with most talented & beautiful actress late Ms Smita Patil and another very renowned & talented filmmaker writer late Mr k. A. Abbas at my late teenage age.”

Meanwhile, recently Arvind Trivedi shared a picture along with Sunil Lahri on Twitter. It was from one of the unplanned meetings. The photo of the two stars grabbed a lot of attention from social media users and wished for a reunion of the entire team. In the picture, the two actors were seen sharing a warm handshake as they pose for the cameras.

