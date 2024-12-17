Sonakshi Sinha has now lashed back at veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who had recently questioned her upbringing over her infamous goofing up on the show Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 over a question on Ramayan back in 2019. For the unversed, Sonakshi could not answer for whom Lord Hanuman brought the Sanjivani Booti. This led to her being subjected to some severe trolling and criticism. In a recent interview, Khanna took a dig at the same and said that it was her father, Shatrughan Sinha’s fault since he did not teach this to his daughter. Now, the actress issued a statement on her Instagram stories wherein she took a sharp jibe at the actor.

What Did Sonakshi Sinha Say?

In her long statement, Sonakshi Sinha accused Mukesh Khanna of repeatedly bringing back her Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 incident to stay relevant in the news. The Dabangg actress wrote, “Dear Sir, Mukesh Khanna ji …I recently read a statement you made saying that it’s my father’s fault I did not answer a question about the Ramayana correctly on a show I attended many, many years back. Firstly let me remind you there were two women on the hot seat that day who did not know the answer to the same question, but you choose to keep taking my name, and only my name, for reasons which are quite obvious.”

Sinha furthermore admitted that she blanked out during the show and expects the Shaktimaan actor to abide by the principles of Lord Ram and ‘forgive and forget’ the incident. Sonakshi Sinha went on to say, “Yes, I may have blanked out that day, a human tendency, and forgotten who the Sanjeevani Booti was brought for, but clearly, you have also forgotten some of the lessons of forgive and forget taught by Lord Ram himself… if Lord Ram can forgive Manthara if he can forgive Kaikeyi… if he can even forgive Ravan after the great battle was done, surely you can let go of this extremely small thing in comparison.. not that I need your forgiveness. But yes, I definitely need you to forget and stop bringing up the same incident time and again to be back in the news at the expense of me and my family.”

On a concluding note, she accused Mukesh Khanna of making extremely distasteful comments about her and her father, Shatrughan Sinha. Lastly, Sonakshi Sinha wrote, “And lastly, the next time you decide to say anything about the values my father has instilled in me… please remember it’s because of those values that I have only said what I said, very respectfully, after you decided to make some distasteful statements about my upbringing. I wish you well. Thanks and regards, Sonakshi Sinha.”

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Mukesh Khanna said, “Luv Kush is the name of their bungalow. People got angry, ‘She doesn’t know’. I said it’s not Sonakshi’s fault; it’s her father’s fault. Why did you not tell your kids? Why did you let them be so modern?” We wonder what the Mahabharat actor will reply in response to Sonakshi Sinha’s statement.

Take A Look At The Actress’ Post

