After Thama, Ayushmann Khurrana has landed another exciting project as he has been chosen as the lead for Yash Raj Films’ next film. The yet-untitled movie will be a thriller, produced by YRF in association with Posham Pa Pictures.

The project will be the first of many collaborations between the two production houses, as they recently signed a deal to release theatrical films in 2025. The upcoming movie will be directed by Sameer Saxena, known for his work on the shows Kaala Paani and Maamla Legal Hai.

Ayushmann Khurrana to Star in YRF and Posham Pa Pictures’ Thriller Film

As per sources quoted by Pinkvilla, Ayushmann Khurrana has signed on the dotted line to star in the film. The movie is described as an edge-of-seat thriller that will provide the audience with a rich and genre-bending cinematic experience.

“Ayushmann Khurrana has over the years won over the audience with his risk-taking ability, and has signed on to kick-off the partnership of YRF and Posham Pa Pictures,” the source said, adding, “There isn’t a better choice than Ayushmann Khurrana to spearhead a project that aims to keep the viewers on the edge-of-seat from the word go.”

Ayushmann has previously headlined acclaimed thriller films like Andhadhun and Anek

Highlighting how his experience in the genre would be a plus point for the film, the source said, “He has already seen success in this genre in the past, and as content is taking a front seat in the modern era of cinema, the makers are confident to leave a mark among the audience.”

The movie is currently in the pre-production stage and will likely go on the floors in the first half of 2025. The co-producer, Posham Pa Pictures, is a company owned by Sameer Saxena, Amit Golani, Biswapati Sarkar, and Saurabh Khanna, the team behind TVF shows.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann is shooting for Maddock Supernatural Universe’s next horror comedy, Thama. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film is based on Vampires. It is expected to be released around Diwali 2025.

