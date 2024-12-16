It was earlier reported that Welcome actor Mushtaq Mohammad Khan was kidnapped from the Delhi airport and held hostage by some members of a gang. Now, the latest development in the case is that four members of the gang have been arrested by the police officials. According to a news report in NDTV, the police has revealed that these gang members had kept Mushtaq hostage in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district and had demanded ransom for his freedom. However, now we have learnt that veteran actor Shakti Kapoor was also in their radar.

About Mushtaq Mohammad Khan’s Kidnapping Case

Yes, you heard that right! The report stated that they had also planned to kidnap Shakti Kapoor on the pretext of inviting him to an event. Bijnor Superintendent Of Police (SP) revealed on Saturday (December 14) that Mushtaq Mohammad Khan’s manager Shivam Yadav had filed a complaint on December 9 after the actor had gone missing. The complaint stated that one of the gang members, Lavi alias Rahul Saini had sent an advance payment of Rs 25,000 along with an air ticket to invite the actor in a Meerut-based event on October 15. After the Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke actor arrived at the Delhi airport on November 20, he was received by a cab driver who took him to a popular sweet shop located between Delhi and Meerut.

It was then that Mushtaq Mohammad Khan was forced into another vehicle and was revealed to be kidnapped. They also took his bank account details and password. The report furthermore added that the kidnappers had some alcohol on the night of November 20 and slept. In the meantime, Khan managed to escape and reached a mosque in Mohalla Chahshiri wherein some locs helped him contact his family and return home. The arrested gang members namely Sabiuddin, Azim, Shashank and Sarthak Chaudhary have been arrested and the police has also recovered 1.04 lakhs from their possession.

Kidnappers Had Planned To Abduct Shakti Kapoor

The report in NDTV further stated that this particular gang was also planning to kidnap other celebrities on the pretext of inviting them to an event. One of them was Shakti Kapoor to whom they had also offered 5 lakhs in advance to invite him to an event. However, the Andaz Apna Apna actor demanded a higher advance amount which foiled their plan. Currently, the police officials are trying to track down other members of the gang including Lavi. The authorities are also planning to find out whether the gang were planning to kidnap more celebrities.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood news!

Must Read: When Salman Khan Reportedly Slammed Rishi Kapoor For Misbehaving With One Of His Family Members: “I Refuse To Give Him That Regard”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News