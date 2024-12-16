The Music Industry is currently mourning the death of Ustad Zakir Hussain. The Tabla Maestro passed away in the US, fighting certain health ailments at the age of 73. Sadly, the news broke at a time when he was still struggling for life, and his family requested to pray for his life.

But the family confirmed that he died at a hospital in San Francisco. “He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy cherished by countless music lovers around the globe, with an influence that will resonate for generations to come,” said the statement from the family.

“He passed away very peacefully after the ventilation machine was switched off. This was 4 pm, San Francisco time,” said Ustad Zakir Hussain’s sister, Khurshid Aulia, in a statement to PTI quoted by NDTV. Singer Sonu Nigam shared the news of him being critical on his Instagram last night, which was followed by heartfelt tributes from others. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, and other celebrities paid heartfelt tributes on social media after the unfortunate news was confirmed.

Ustad Zakir Khan’s Net Worth

A lot of queries about Ustad are being searched on Google, and the three most important ones – are Ustad Zakir Hussain’s net worth, his salary, and awards. While his total assets are not confirmed, Jansatta and a lot of reports have said it to be around 8 – 10 crore. Meanwhile, Indiaforum reported that his net worth was 5 – 6 crore. The Tabla Maestro has won 5 Grammy awards.

Three Bollywood Films

However, one of his prized possessions is two Bollywood films to his credit as an actor. Out of these two, one has a brief appearance as an actor, other has him as one of the important supporting characters. He is a part of a film titled Saaz while the other one is titled Chalees Chaurasi.

Where To Watch Ustad Zakir Hussain’s Film

Saaz stars Shabana Azmi and Aruna Irani and is directed by Sai Paranjpe. Meanwhile, Chalees Chaurasi stars Naseeruddin Shah and Kay Kay Menon. Both films are available on YouTube for free.

Ustad Zakir Hussain is also a part of Dev Patel’s Monkey Man, US audiences can watch it on Amazon Prime, Vudu, and Apple TV on rent while Indian audiences have to wait for the film a bit more to arrive theatrically or on OTT. The Tabla Maestro also worked in a British film titled Heat & Dust also starring Shashi Kapoor. It is also available on YouTube.

Tributes are pouring in for Ustad Zakir Hussain. We pray for his soul to rest in peace and hope his family finds strength in these testing times.

