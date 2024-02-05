Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain Win at the Grammy Awards 2024
Grammy Awards 2024: A big win for Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain. (Picture Credit: Facebook & Instagram)

Everyone is talking about the Grammy Awards 2024. The American musical award ceremony took place on February 4 at Crypto dot com in Los Angeles. While it was expected to see several international music artists take home some awards, Indians also woke up to exciting news.

Two of our musical gems, Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan won the Best Global Music Album award. The duo won the award for their band Shakti’s album, This Moment. The Recording Academy took to their Twitter page to post a picture of music composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan on stage. He is accompanied by Ganesh Rajagopalan, one of the band members.

In his acceptance speech, Shankar thanked god, his band members, family and friends, and all his fellow Indians. Shankar added, “India, we are proud of you…Last but not the least, I would like to dedicate this award to my wife whom every note of my music is dedicated to.”

On his Instagram page, The Shakti band shared pictures of Zakir, Shankar, and others posing with the Grammy Award. They all look happy as they give some cool poses for the camera.

Talking about This Moment album, it was released on June 23, 2023. It’s the third album created by the world fusion band and was released under its name after 46 years. The artists who came together to create the album include guitarist John McLaughlin, percussionists Zakir Hussain and Selvaganesh Vinayakram, singer Shankar Mahadevan, and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan. The album consists of 8 tracks: Shrini’s Dream, Bending the Rules, Karuna, Mohanam, Las Palmas, Giriraj Sudha, Sono Mama and Changay Naino.

 

When the news broke out that Shankar and Zakir had won a Grammy, netizens took to social media to congratulate the musical duo. Actor Prasanna commented, “Congratulations looking forward to see all in a celebration concert soon”. On X, a netizen posted, “SHANKAR MAHADEVAN, ZAKIR HUSSAIN WIN BEST GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM AWARD. It’s a proud day for India! As musicians Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain’s fusion band Shakti clinched the award for Best Global Music Album for their latest release ‘This Moment’.”

A heartiest congratulations to all the members of the Shakti band for this fantastic win!

