Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s gem, Black, is ready to release digitally after 19 years of release, and Amitabh Bachchan informed about the same, expressing his happiness on social media. The film that changed the course of Hindi Cinema was way ahead of its time and one of the major reasons why it could not work well figuratively despite getting critical acclaim.

While the film was available on various streaming platforms outside India, it wasn’t available on any to date. But now, it is ready to release on OTT, and we thought we would brush up on your memories about the film.

Black won four major awards – Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress & Best Director at the Filmfare Awards and was the fifth film to do so after Guide, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Devdas. It also set a record for winning the most number of awards for the film. It won 11 awards in total.

Here’s a streaming guide on where to watch Black on OTT and other details.

When & Where To Watch Black

Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s masterpiece is already streaming on Netflix in Hindi with English subtitles. The runtime of this drama is 2 hr 4 minutes. The official synopsis of the film reads, “Unable to see, hear or speak after a childhood illness, a young woman grows up prone to violent outbursts until an eccentric tutor changes her life.”

Black IMDb Rating & Reviews

The film has been rated 8.1 on IMDb with 36K votes. One of the critical reviews of the film by BBC called it the boldest movie to date. The review read, “It takes a brave man to make a Bollywood movie without color and songs, but that’s exactly what top Indian filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has done with Black.”

Black Starcast

The film has Rani Mukerji, who plays a visually impaired girl who can’t hear or speak. However, her world changes after she finds a teacher and a friend in Debraj Sahni, played by Amitabh Bachchan. Shernaz Patel played her mother, while Ayesha Kapur played a young Michelle.

Black Story

The story of Black traces the journey of a young girl, Michelle, who loses her eyesight and hearing power after an illness at 2, and she starts turning out to be a violent and untrollable child. Until Debraj Sahni takes her up and makes sure she learns to communicate in whatever way possible.

Black Original Choice of Cast & Crew

Interestingly, Rani Mukerji was not the first choice for the film; it was Kareena Kapoor Khan. But things did not materialize at that end. While Ayesha Kapur played a young Rani Mukerji, it was Alia Bhatt who had auditioned for the role initially. At that time, Ranbir Kapoor was assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and he prepped Alia for her first audition!

Black Box Office Collection

The film collected 23.18 crore at the box office and did average business. After it was released, the film received negative reactions from many, including Aamir Khan, who believed it was not the right way to teach special students. He was later challenged by Amitabh Bachchan to make a film that shows the correct way, and he made Taare Zameen Par!

You can read about that entire episode here.

Meanwhile, before you get time to re-watch the film on Netflix, have a look at the trailer here.

