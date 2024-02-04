Mahesh Babu’s latest release, Guntur Kaaram, has failed to leave any remark at the box office and will soon end its theatrical run. But even before saying goodbye to the big-screen journey, the OTT release date of the film is out already, and the premiere is happening sooner than expected as the biggie is yet to complete a month since its theatrical release. Keep reading to know more!

Reception among critics & audiences

Directed by renowned Tollywood filmmaker Trivikram, the film marked the comeback of Mahesh Babu after Sarkaru Vaari Paata. As the superstar was returning after one and a half years, fans were really excited, but the film failed to live up to their expectations. Apart from the negative reviews from critics, the mass entertainer was also criticized by the audience for below-average content.

When & where to watch Guntur Kaaram online

Guntur Kaaram was released in theatres on 12th January, and even before completing a month, it is all set to debut on the OTT platform. Yes, you read that right! The film is marking its premature OTT release on Netflix and will be streaming from 9th February onwards. It’s a part of the normal plans (no rental system) of Netflix and will be accessible with any subscription to the platform.

Interestingly, Guntur Kaaram’s theatrical release saw only its original Telugu version playing in theatres, while on Netflix, the film will also be accessible in the dubbed Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam versions. These dubbed versions will also premiere on the same aforementioned date.

Underwhelming run at the box office

As per the recent update, Guntur Kaaram has just earned 126.11 crores net at the Indian box office. In gross collection, it equals 148.80 crores. It’s a very disappointing total for a Mahesh Babu film, and that too, despite being a Sankranti release. In the overseas market, the mass entertainer has not performed up to the mark and has just raked in 32 crores gross. Combining both Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 180.80 crores gross.

