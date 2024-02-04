A day before yesterday, Thalapathy Vijay sent shockwaves across his fandom and the exhibition sector of Tamil Nadu by making his much-talked-about political entry official. Politics requires a lot of dedication and time, so the actor confirmed that he’d be focussing on the field completely, thus leaving fans worried. But now, there’s a twist in the tale. Keep reading to know more!

Thalapathy Vijay’s political debut

For those who don’t know, the Kollywood superstar unveiled the name of his political party on Friday. His political party has been named Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and he even confirmed that to dedicate himself completely to politics, he’ll be quitting movies as his party’s focus is on assembly elections scheduled to take place in 2026. Before elections, he’ll be completing already committed projects.

Vijay to focus on politics after 69th film

It is learned that after Venkat Prabhu’s The Greatest Of All Time, Thalapathy Vijay will do his 69th film with the RRR producer, D. V. V. Danayya. This was heartbreaking for all Vijay fans, and even exhibitors are worried about the future of the business as Vijay is arguably the biggest crowd-puller of Kollywood right now.

Dream collaboration of Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan in danger?

Amid this political decision of Thalapathy Vijay, there are rumors that his highly-anticipated collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan is shelved now. For those who are not aware, director Atlee had confirmed that after the super success of Jawan, he’ll bring Shah Rukh and Vijay in a film together and has already started his work on the script.

With such a confirmation from the director, movie lovers were highly excited. But amid the news of Thalapathy Vijay’s political innings, this dream collaboration looked like a thing of only dreams. But what if we say the mega collaboration is still on the cards? Yes, you read that right!

Hopes are still alive!

After Vijay talked about entering full politics after wrapping up his already committed projects, news of his exit from movies spread like wildfire. But as per the latest reports, the news isn’t entirely true as the superstar will take a break from movies, but after the 2026 assembly elections, he’ll make a comeback on the big screen. So, it’s more a hiatus than an exit.

After a break, Vijay is likely to make his comeback in 2027, as per the reports. So, it’s safe to assume that his film with Shah Rukh Khan is still very much on the cards, but we’ll just have to wait longer.

(Please note that no official source has confirmed the report, so take it with a pinch of salt.)

