Just like Akshay Kumar, Prabhas is one actor who is always surrounded by a bunch of big projects. Currently, he is soaking in the success of Salaar, and while the celebrations are still going on, several details about his upcoming movies are already out. There are even reports about the budget of these films, with the most expensive being Kalki 2898 AD. Keep reading to know more!

After back-to-back failures in the form of Radhe Shyam and Adipurush, the actor made a smashing comeback at the box office with Salaar. The film did a business of over 600 crores gross at the worldwide box office, which has created a positive atmosphere for the Baahubali star’s upcoming releases, starting from Kalki 2898 AD.

Take a look at the upcoming confirmed movies of Prabhas:

Kalki 2898 AD

Directed by Nag Ashwin, it’s a sci-fi dystopian film. It boasts a powerful cast, including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. So far, only posters and a glimpse video have been unveiled as promotional material, and the buzz around the film is really good. As per the official confirmation, the magnum opus is scheduled to be released on 9 May 2024 and is reportedly carrying a staggering budget of 600 crores.

The Raja Saab

On the auspicious occasion of Sankranti, the much-talked-about collaboration between Prabhas and director Maruthi was made official through a colorful poster. The film has been titled ‘The Raja Saab,’ and reportedly, it will be a horror comedy. After back-to-back big projects, this one is a fresh breath of air for the actor and for his fans. While the official date is not confirmed, it is being said that the film will be released this year. The budget is reportedly below or equal to 100 crores.

Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam

After the success of Salaar’s first installment, excitement is at its peak for Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam. Towards the end of the first film, the makers have created tension, and now everyone is eagerly waiting to see two best friends (portrayed by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran) turning enemies and the politics involved for a throne. If reports are to be believed, Salaar Part 2 will be made with a budget of 300-350 crores and is being aimed for a release in 2025.

Spirit

After the super success of Animal, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has become a brand, and now fans are excited to see how he presents Prabhas on the big screen. Not many details are out, but if reports are to be believed, the actor will be seen playing the role of honest police officer, and the film might see its release in 2025. This biggie’s budget is unknown, but it is rumored to cost around 250-300 crores.

