With the film crossing the 260 crore mark at the worldwide box office and beating the Hindi version of Yash’s KGF: Chapter 1 back home, HanuMan’s Prasanth Varma might be one of the world’s happiest people. His vision to make one of the coolest-looking films at a pretty tight budget (almost 90% less than what team Adipurush spent) has finally come to fruition.

Apart from the box office rewards, the film has brought love and respect for Varma’s filmmaking as well. What would be one of the first things a guy does when he earns crores in his bank? Buy a brand new, the most luxurious, swanky car for himself!

That’s what HanuMan director Prasanth Varma has done, and he’s gifting himself the automobile marvel Land Rover Range Rover. With its top-most model going up to 5 crores, it’s been said he’ll choose the best one money can buy.

Lord Hanuman’s blessings!

With this, he indeed does have Lord Hanuman’s blessings on him; otherwise, how many of us would be able to afford such an expensive car? Looking at how amazing it seems, many of you would definitely drool over its finesse. It would be interesting to see if he picks up the electric variant, which is expected to be released this year.

Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi in Jai HanuMan?

Regarding the film’s sequel, there are reports doing rounds about how Prasanth Varma is aiming to rope in Mahesh Babu as Lord Rama and Chiranjeevi as Lord HanuMan in the film. Is it a good idea? Let’s take a look at this in another article because it’s a topic too broad to cover in short.

