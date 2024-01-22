Teja Sajja’s HanuMan has emerged as a true winner in a high-voltage clash with Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram. This result was never expected, but as the saying goes, “content is king.” After overtaking the Mahesh Babu starrer at the worldwide box office, the superhero flick proved its domination in India yesterday. Keep reading to know more!

Both films clashed ahead of the Sankranti festival. All thanks to the superstardom of Mahesh Babu, his film enjoyed the initial momentum and got an impressive screen count. However, the negative reviews and mixed word-of-mouth came into play right from the second day. Right after the Sankranti holidays ended, it slowed down miserably, and that was the moment when the Teja Sajja starrer took over completely.

HanuMan’s victory march at the box office!

Coming to the latest update, HanuMan ended its second weekend on a solid note and earned a staggering 16.80 crores (estimates) on day 10, taking the total to 130.20 crores at the Indian box office. It was another decent jump when compared to the second Saturday’s 14.50 crores. It equals a gross collection of 153.63 crores.

HanuMan has earned an impressive 43 crores gross in the overseas market so far. So, after 10 days, the worldwide box office stands at 196.63 crores gross and the entry in the 200 crore club will happen today. No one ever imagined this film to come this far, and now that it has been achieved, it’s a case study for filmmakers who want to make a visually appealing film on a tight budget.

Guntur Kaaram’s underwhelming run

Speaking about Guntur Kaaram, the film was a regular masala entertainer, but it was still expected to do much better considering the benefit of Sankranti. Unfortunately, it has failed to fulfill expectations, with a 10-day collection standing at just 117.80 crores (estimates) at the Indian box office. In gross, it equals 139 crores.

In the overseas market, too, Guntur Kaaram has been an underperformer, and so far, it has earned 31 crores gross. Its global sum after 10 days stands at 170 crores gross. From here, the film will struggle to reach the 200 crore milestone.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

